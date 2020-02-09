Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,524.41.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $1,479.11. 1,413,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,286.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

