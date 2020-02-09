Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $1,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,479.23. 1,172,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,416.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,286.83. The company has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

