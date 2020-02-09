Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alteryx by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 345,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,008,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AYX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

AYX opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Charles Cory sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $477,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,213,656. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

