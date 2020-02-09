Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Field & Main Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,887.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72. The company has a market cap of $1,020.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.