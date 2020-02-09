American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.20. 392,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 66.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 166,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $24,521,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

