American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 95,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in American Express by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 98,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $131.82 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

