AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 149,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $104,335.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $974,555.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.30. 1,710,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,428. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

