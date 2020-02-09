Amon Market Cap Reaches $682,777.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. Amon has a market capitalization of $682,777.00 and $2,006.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,032,044 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.