Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. 1,394,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,152. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

