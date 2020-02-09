Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 148,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

