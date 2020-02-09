Analysts Anticipate Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,672,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,722,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 320.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 303,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. 4,036,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

