Analysts Anticipate Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. Radian Group posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radian Group.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. 1,136,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 437,975 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,399,000 after acquiring an additional 105,319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 280,045 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 229,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Radian Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radian Group (RDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.