Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

NYSE RF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,827. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 499.0% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 394,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 328,774 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

