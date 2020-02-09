Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.20. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 64.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,663 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,534,000 after purchasing an additional 594,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,264,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 249,306 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,041. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 83.22%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

