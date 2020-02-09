Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 15,472,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,008,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $181,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.