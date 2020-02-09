Analysts Expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). Catchmark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 145,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,203. The company has a market cap of $516.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

