Analysts Expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $10.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 5,680,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,598. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

