Analysts Expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.76. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $208.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

