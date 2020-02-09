Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.37. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 133,455 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.31. 288,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $119.22.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

