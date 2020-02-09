Analysts Expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. National-Oilwell Varco posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,031,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,998. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

