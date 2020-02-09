Analysts Set Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Price Target at $8.79

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 25,368.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,672. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

