Analysts Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target at $22.04

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 23.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

