Analysts Set Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $22.00

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 325,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter worth $4,888,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 229,098 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

