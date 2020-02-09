Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Price Target at $10.50

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.21. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $449.19 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.64%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

