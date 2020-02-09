Analyzing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Novavax and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 2 2 5 0 2.33 Precision BioSciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $15.93, indicating a potential upside of 152.43%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 177.37%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Novavax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -940.32% N/A -80.32% Precision BioSciences -423.14% -78.51% -35.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Precision BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $34.29 million 5.91 -$184.75 million ($10.00) -0.63 Precision BioSciences $10.88 million 38.37 -$46.04 million N/A N/A

Precision BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Novavax on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company also develops RSV F vaccine for older adults in Phase II clinical trial, and healthy children between two and six years of age in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus in Phase I clinical trial, as well as MERS coronavirus in animals; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. The company has a clinical development agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

