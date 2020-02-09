Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,214.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,214.55 ($29.13).

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Anglo American alerts:

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 1.04 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 42.72 ($0.56). 58,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $584.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,059.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,975.97.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.