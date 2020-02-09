Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 1.1% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 973.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.92. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

