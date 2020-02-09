Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lifted to Buy at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.82.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.82. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

