ArbitrageCT Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,565.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 46.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $10,565.00 and $1.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.