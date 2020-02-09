Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share.

NYSE ARCH traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.69. 302,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,168. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

