Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Receives $17.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARDS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 8,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,906. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -1.01.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

