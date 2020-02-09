Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.16-1.20 for the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE AHH traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.38. 173,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

