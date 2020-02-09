Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Up 10%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.97, 127,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 479,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMP. Maxim Group began coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.