Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.29-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.225-6.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.29-1.39 EPS.

ARW stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $77.27. 870,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,731. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

