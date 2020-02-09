Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of AROW opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $527.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $164,710. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

