Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $268.39

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.39 and traded as high as $273.60. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $269.00, with a volume of 351,284 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of $475.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 268.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders have purchased 10,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,913 over the last three months.

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

