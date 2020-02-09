ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0000

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00776613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007598 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

