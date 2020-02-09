ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. ASGN makes up 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of ASGN worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 526.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 112,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,757. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

