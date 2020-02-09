Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $53,438.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

