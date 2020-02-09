Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.05. Athenex has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Athenex during the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,087,000 after buying an additional 717,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth $494,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

