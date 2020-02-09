Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AY. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.