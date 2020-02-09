Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) shares fell 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.52, 9,178,817 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 3,377,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Get Avantor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,804,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.