Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) shares fell 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.52, 9,178,817 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 3,377,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.76.
The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,804,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
