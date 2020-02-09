Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Avery Dennison worth $45,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVY traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,206. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

