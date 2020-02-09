B. Riley Lowers RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target to $63.00

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 121,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,084. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 223.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.