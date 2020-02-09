B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMV (NYSE:IMV)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

IMV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of IMV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.86.

IMV opened at $4.70 on Thursday. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in IMV by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IMV by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

