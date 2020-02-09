B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.75

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.74. B2Gold shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1,934,717 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTO. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.73.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.76.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,345,000. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$43,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,060,400. Insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975 over the last quarter.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.