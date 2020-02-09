BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given New GBX 705 Price Target at Societe Generale

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BA. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised BAE Systems to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 680.27 ($8.95).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.62) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 608.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 570.66. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.