Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

TBBK stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $717.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski purchased 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $990,844.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,460 shares of company stock valued at $85,280 and sold 81,879 shares valued at $1,605,427. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,115,000 after buying an additional 110,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,545,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 105,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $8,086,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

