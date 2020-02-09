Bank of America Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $10.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on F. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.08.

NYSE F opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 62,549 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

