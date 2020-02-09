Bank of America Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 60,486,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,627,858. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.